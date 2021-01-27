Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post sales of $100.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $101.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $86.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $382.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.34 million to $382.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $428.79 million, with estimates ranging from $417.76 million to $456.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 85.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,354. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

