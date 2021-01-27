Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.