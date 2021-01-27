MonaCoin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $100.34 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,014.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,289.63 or 0.04158123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00402670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.40 or 0.01226524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00522533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00420417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00260220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022619 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.