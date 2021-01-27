Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report $78.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the lowest is $77.47 million. QAD reported sales of $78.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $303.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 46.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 44.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.30. 5,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,210. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.78 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

