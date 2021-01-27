Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.60. 121,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.