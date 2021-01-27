Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Raised by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 17.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 177,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. 25,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.