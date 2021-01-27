Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 61,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,864. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.