Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 286,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 77,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

