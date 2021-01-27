Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Up 5.4%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.55. 2,608,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,500,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

