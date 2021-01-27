Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 259,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 146,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

ATXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.