Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 903,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,286,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

