Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 1,105,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 880,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Collective Growth stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Collective Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

