NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.39. 257,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 318,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

