Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Danaher by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Danaher by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded down $7.76 on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. 125,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,652. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

