$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.34. 31,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,032. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.20 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

