Constellation Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $796,598.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

