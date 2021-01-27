Hyperion Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,379.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $22,379.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 44,499,805 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.