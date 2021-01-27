CEEK VR Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $180,181.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

