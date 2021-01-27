Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Krios has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $150.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007977 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

