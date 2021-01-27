Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 54 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.53. 167,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,965. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $324.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.