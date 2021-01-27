4,058 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.