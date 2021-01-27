Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,532 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 308,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.