Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.28. 35,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

