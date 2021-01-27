Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Up 6.7%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.57. 393,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 557,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several research firms have commented on ODT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $947.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.