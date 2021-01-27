Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 120,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 124,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

