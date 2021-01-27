Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 48,643 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 862.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $211.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,697,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

