Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.87

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 38251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

