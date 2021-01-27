Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $102.17. 40,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,453,000 after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $18,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

