Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $803.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.