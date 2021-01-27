Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce sales of $99.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.68 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $347.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $419.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $421.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $947.15 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 253,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

