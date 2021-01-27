CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, reaching $207.92. 187,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,127. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $213.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.