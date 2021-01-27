Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. 2,555,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,213,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

