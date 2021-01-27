Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.
AMD traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. 2,555,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,213,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
