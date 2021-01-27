Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

ADRNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.27. 274,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

