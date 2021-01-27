MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $209.35. 112,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,320. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

