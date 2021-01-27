Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. 54,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

