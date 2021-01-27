Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Argus upped their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NVS opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

