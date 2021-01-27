MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,812 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.93. 323,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

