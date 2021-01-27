D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. 59,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

