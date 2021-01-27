iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,518,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.92. 37,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,645. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.