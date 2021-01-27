Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.50. 41,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

