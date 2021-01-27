Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 14.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $79,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.76. 386,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

