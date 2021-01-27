Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 33,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

