Westwood Management Corp IL Has $926,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 263.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

