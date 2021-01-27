Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 24,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

