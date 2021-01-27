FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.09. 9,136,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 6,568,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

