BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.45. 340,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 340,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $402.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth about $503,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

