Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading 6% Higher

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.23. 540,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 606,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $629.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,001,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

