Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 5.7%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.38. 1,160,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 613,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDX. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $788.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

