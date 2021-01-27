Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Up 5.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.19. 658,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 368,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.