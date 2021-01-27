United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 5.9%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.54. 5,412,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 5,403,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 133,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

